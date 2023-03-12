Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.48 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $3.69 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.

Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle’s swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

