BMO Capital Markets Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $152.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 279,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
