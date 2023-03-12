BMO Capital Markets Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $152.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 279,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

