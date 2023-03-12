BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 76,455 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $428.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

