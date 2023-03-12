BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $53.09 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 1.23% of PBF Energy worth $53,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.