BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.