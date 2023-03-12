BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $69.01 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

