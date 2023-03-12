Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 10.6%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 43,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 77,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Bon Natural Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.