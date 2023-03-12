Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

Shares of BNSO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

