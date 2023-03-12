Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as high as C$16.20. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 43,572 shares traded.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.65. The stock has a market cap of C$345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.13%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.