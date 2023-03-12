Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

