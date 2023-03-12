bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

