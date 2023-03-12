Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brambles has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.