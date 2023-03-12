Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 299.3% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

BREZR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,605. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

