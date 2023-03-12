Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Citigroup raised Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 18,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,079. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

