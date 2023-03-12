BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 520,091,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,674,736. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

