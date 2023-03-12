Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Stories

