British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.30

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.30 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 420.34 ($5.05). British Land shares last traded at GBX 409.70 ($4.93), with a volume of 2,642,492 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.49) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
British Land Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 682.83, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.01.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
