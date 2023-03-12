Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 352.50

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 352.50 ($4.24).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 312.60 ($3.76) on Friday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,841.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.94.

Rotork Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.94), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($52,856.28). Insiders acquired 141 shares of company stock valued at $45,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.