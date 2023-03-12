BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

BTBDW stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

