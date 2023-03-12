BTCS (BTCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

BTCS Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BTCS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS’s stock is set to split on Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.