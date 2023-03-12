BTIG Research Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.