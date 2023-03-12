BTIG Research Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CBAY stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $700.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.