BTIG Research Cuts MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $8.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

MDxHealth stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,018,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth comprises 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

