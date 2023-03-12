Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.55.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,116 shares of company stock worth $37,845,507. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

