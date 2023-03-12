Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $12.11. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 111,805 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
