Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $12.11. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 111,805 shares traded.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

