Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.81. 205 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAIL. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

