Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $105.78 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.