Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Raised by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 332.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 1.4% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cameco by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 212,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 35.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Down 3.2 %

Cameco Profile

CCJ stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

