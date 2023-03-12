Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,060.69

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,060.69 ($24.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,919.20 ($23.08). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 1,994 ($23.98), with a volume of 5,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,024.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

