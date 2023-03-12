Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.35.

CNI stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

