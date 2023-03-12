Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $88,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

