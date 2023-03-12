Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Lifted to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.22 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.99.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.89%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.