Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 16,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,506. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Cannabis Sativa
