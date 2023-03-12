Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.7 %

CGEMY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,355. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

