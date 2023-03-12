Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. 910,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

