Cardano Price Reaches $0.33 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.44 billion and $348.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.51 or 0.07231704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,167,231 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

