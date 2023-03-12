Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
CGUSY stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.
