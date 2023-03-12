Castleark Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun Stock Down 12.3 %

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

