Castleark Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Enbridge Profile

Shares of ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.