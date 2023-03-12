Castleark Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $823,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

TAN stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.