Castleark Management LLC Has $576,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after buying an additional 250,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

