Castleark Management LLC Has $896,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

ANSYS stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $328.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

