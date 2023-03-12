Castleark Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 65,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

