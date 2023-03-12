Castleark Management LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 7.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.