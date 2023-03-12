Castleark Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

