Castleark Management LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,555. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

