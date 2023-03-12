Castleark Management LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.99 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average is $234.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

