CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

