CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
About CB Scientific
