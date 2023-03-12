CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.