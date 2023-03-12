Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $109.73 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $109.73 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00433117 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.66 or 0.29275832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

