Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
CVE opened at $18.35 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
